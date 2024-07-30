CFL fan breaks world record for visiting all 9 stadiums in fastest time

WINNIPEG
    A CFL fan has unofficially broken the world record for watching home games at all nine of Canada’s stadiums in the shortest amount of time.

    Chris Tymofichuk began his quest on July 12 at a Winnipeg Blue Bombers Game. From there, he travelled to Vancouver, Edmonton, Regina, Hamilton, Calgary, Montreal, Ottawa and finally Toronto on Saturday night.

    Tymofichuk ultimately beat the previous record of 364 hours by 94 minutes.

    “Nothing good is accomplished without some adversity,” he said.

    “We had a car break down and had to get a taxi and race to Montreal stadium. We got there with 16 minutes before kickoff, so that almost scuttled the attempt altogether, but in the end it came together.”

    Tymofichuk notes his journey wasn’t only about breaking a world record, as he was also raising money for childhood cancer research along the way.

    He said he is grateful to the fans who helped him raise more than $26,000 for the Michael Cuccione Foundation.

    “We know there’s more to come,” he said.

    “Our goal is $40,000 by Grey Cup time in November. We think we’re going to beat that. We think it could be as high as $50,000 or more.”

    Tymofichuk’s world record is still unofficial as the data needs to be tallied before it is cemented.

    - With files from CTV’s Taylor Brock.

     

