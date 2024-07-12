CFL fan looking to break Guinness World Record

A local CFL fan is hoping to set a new world record by seeing games played at all nine of Canada’s stadium in the span of 362.5 hours.

Chris Tymofichuk’s quest begins tonight at the Winnipeg Blue Bombers game.

From there he goes to Vancouver and Edmonton with a small break afterward. Then in the span of three days, he will travel to Regina, Hamilton and Calgary, criss-crossing the country. The final leg of his journey ends with Montreal, Ottawa and Toronto.

“It’s tight, but there’s a little bit of a window we can take advantage of,” he said.

The current world record is held by Bobby Dubeau, who visited every stadium in 364 hours.

Tymofichuk said he was inspired by Dubeau, noting that this endeavour combines two of his favourite things – the CFL and travel.

He said after checking the league’s schedule for the year, he realized he had a shot at the record this July.

“I had to review it three or four times to make sure I wasn’t missing anything and then putting the logistics together and here we are. We’re going to see if it works tonight,” he said.

Before embarking on this journey, Tymofichuk had to submit an application to Guinness World Records.

Once it was approved, he was sent a list of requirements, including the need for video evidence, a GPS and eyewitness statements.

“There’s a lot that has to be done in order for them to approve it at the end, which could take another three to four months,” he said.

Tymofichuk’s endeavour isn’t only about setting a record. He’s also raising money for the Michael Cuccione Foundation, which helps to fund childhood cancer research.

