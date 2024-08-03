Labour union vice-president endorses Tory candidate in federal byelection in Winnipeg

The Conservative candidate in an upcoming federal byelection in Winnipeg has received an endorsement from the international vice-president of a major union in his bid to unseat the NDP in the riding.

Russ Shewchuk with the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers Canada, a union representing more than 70,000 members in the country, has endorsed fellow IBEW member and Tory candidate Colin Reynolds.

In a statement on X, Shewchuk says he has known Reynolds for more than 20 years and the Conservative member understands the "dynamics of unions and working people."

The endorsement comes after more than a dozen labour leaders endorsed Leila Dance, the NDP candidate for the party's Winnipeg stronghold of Elmwood-Transcona.

Among those throwing their support behind Dance is the business manager of the electrical worker union IBEW Local 2085, Dave McPhail. Reynolds has said he's a proud member of that union.

The Elmwood-Transcona byelection to fill the seat previously held by New Democrat Daniel Blaikie will take place on Sept 16.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 3, 2024.