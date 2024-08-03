Wildfires trigger state of emergency in northeastern Manitoba community

A First Nation in northeastern Manitoba has declared a state of emergency due to wildfires in the region.

Red Sucker Lake Anisininew Nation (RSLAN), which is about 700 km northeast of Winnipeg, issued the notice early Saturday morning. Some vulnerable residents were evacuated from the community earlier this week because of wildfire smoke.

According to a news release, fires cut off the hydropower supply to the community – leaving Red Sucker Lake without a primary source of power. Community officials said more RSLAN members are being evacuated as a result.

“Our community is facing an unprecedented crisis,” RSLAN Chief Samuel Knott said in the release. “The loss of our hydropower supply amid these forest fires has left us vulnerable.”

The community is asking for a backup power generator to “offer a temporary solution and help us build resilience against future threats.”

Red Sucker Lake Anisininew Nation is also calling on the provincial and federal government for emergency funding to assist residents with transportation, temporary housing, and other essential needs.

““The costs associated with evacuating and supporting our members are significant. Emergency funding is crucial to ensure we can provide the necessary support during this critical time,” Chief Knott said. “We urgently request the government’s swift and decisive action to help us through this crisis.”

In Friday’s fire bulletin, the province said there are 70 active wildfires in Manitoba including a 29,741-hectare blaze about 40 km west of Red Sucker Lake.

“MWS [Manitoba Wildfire Service] continues to focus on protecting Manitoba Hydro infrastructure and the Bell communication tower which services the Island Lake area,” the bulletin read. “Value protection has been set up on values at risk within the vicinity of this fire.”

In an email to CTV News, a Manitoba Hydro spokesperson said around 300 customers in Red Sucker Lake are without power. However, a helicopter crew patrolled the Hydro line on Saturday afternoon to survey the damage.

“Crews thankfully found less damage than there could've been," the spokesperson said. “If all goes well, we're hoping to have power restored by [Sunday] afternoon."

CTV News has reached out to the province regarding Red Sucker Lake Anisininew Nation’s state of emergency declaration.