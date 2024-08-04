Welcome, Bienvenidos, Mabuhay!: Which Folklorama pavilions are open this week

The 53rd edition of Folklorama kicks off Sunday night at several venues around Winnipeg. The long-running festival celebrates cultures from across the globe through food, music, dance and more.

Whether you’re looking to snack on schnitzel from Germany or knock back a couple Red Stripe beers from the Caribbean, here’s where you can experience Folklorama this week:

Africa/Caribbean Pavilion

Holy Eucharist Parish Centre – 460 Munroe Ave.

Belgian Pavilion

Le Club Belge – 407 Provencher Blvd.

Casa do Minho Portuguese Pavilion

Casa do Minho Portuguese Centre Inc. – 1080 Wall St.

Cuban Pavilion

Heather Curling Club – 120 Youville St.

First Nations Pavilion

RBC Convention Centre (north building, 2nd floor) – 375 York Ave.

German Pavilion

West Kildonan Collegiate – 101 Ridgecrest Ave.

Ghana Pavilion

Centre Culturel Franco-Manitobain – 340 Provencher Blvd.

Irish Pavilion

Soul Sanctuary – 2050 Chevrier Blvd.

Israel Pavilion – Shalom Square

Asper Jewsih Community Campus – 123 Doncaster St.

Japanese Pavilion

Petrus Hall – 2624 Inkster Blvd.

Mexican Pavilion

RBC Convention Centre (north building, 3rd floor) – 375 York Ave.

Pavilion of Scotland

Caboto Centre – 1065 Wilkes Ave.

Pearl of the Orient Philippine Pavilion

R.B. Russell Vocational School – 364 Dufferin Ave.

Polish Pavilion

RBC Convention Centre (north building, 1st floor) – 375 York Ave.

Punjab Pavilion

Punjab Cultural Centre – 1770 King Edward St.

Romanian Pavilion

Bronx Park Community Centre – 720 Henderson Hwy.

Scandinavian Pavilion

Scandinavian Cultural Centre – 764 Erin St.

South Sudanese Pavilion

Sudanese Community Cultural & Resource Centre – 129 Dagmar St.

Ukraine Kyiv Pavilion

Maples Collegiate – 1330 Jefferson Ave.

Evening show times and hours of operation vary pavilion to pavilion.

Tickets to each pavilion cost $7.50 plus fees. Admission is free for children 12 and under when accompanied by an adult. Folklorama also offers VIP tours and ticket packages including a late-night party combo.

More details are available on Folklorama’s website.

Folklorama 2024 runs through Aug. 17.