Welcome, Bienvenidos, Mabuhay!: Which Folklorama pavilions are open this week

    The 53rd edition of Folklorama kicks off Sunday night at several venues around Winnipeg. The long-running festival celebrates cultures from across the globe through food, music, dance and more.

    Whether you’re looking to snack on schnitzel from Germany or knock back a couple Red Stripe beers from the Caribbean, here’s where you can experience Folklorama this week:

     

    Africa/Caribbean Pavilion

    • Holy Eucharist Parish Centre – 460 Munroe Ave.

    Belgian Pavilion

    • Le Club Belge – 407 Provencher Blvd.

    Casa do Minho Portuguese Pavilion

    • Casa do Minho Portuguese Centre Inc. – 1080 Wall St.

    Cuban Pavilion

    • Heather Curling Club – 120 Youville St.

    First Nations Pavilion

    • RBC Convention Centre (north building, 2nd floor) – 375 York Ave.

    German Pavilion

    • West Kildonan Collegiate – 101 Ridgecrest Ave.

    Ghana Pavilion

    • Centre Culturel Franco-Manitobain – 340 Provencher Blvd.

    Irish Pavilion

    • Soul Sanctuary – 2050 Chevrier Blvd.

    Israel Pavilion – Shalom Square

    • Asper Jewsih Community Campus – 123 Doncaster St.

    Japanese Pavilion

    • Petrus Hall – 2624 Inkster Blvd.

    Mexican Pavilion

    • RBC Convention Centre (north building, 3rd floor) – 375 York Ave.

    Pavilion of Scotland

    • Caboto Centre – 1065 Wilkes Ave.

    Pearl of the Orient Philippine Pavilion

    • R.B. Russell Vocational School – 364 Dufferin Ave.

    Polish Pavilion

    • RBC Convention Centre (north building, 1st floor) – 375 York Ave.

    Punjab Pavilion

    • Punjab Cultural Centre – 1770 King Edward St.

    Romanian Pavilion

    • Bronx Park Community Centre – 720 Henderson Hwy.

    Scandinavian Pavilion

    • Scandinavian Cultural Centre – 764 Erin St.

    South Sudanese Pavilion

    • Sudanese Community Cultural & Resource Centre – 129 Dagmar St.

    Ukraine Kyiv Pavilion

    • Maples Collegiate – 1330 Jefferson Ave.

     

    Evening show times and hours of operation vary pavilion to pavilion.

    Tickets to each pavilion cost $7.50 plus fees. Admission is free for children 12 and under when accompanied by an adult. Folklorama also offers VIP tours and ticket packages including a late-night party combo.

    More details are available on Folklorama’s website.

    Folklorama 2024 runs through Aug. 17.

