WINNIPEG -- One CFL player put a fun twist on his COVID-19 vaccine appointment Monday, by showing up in a wedding dress.

John Rush, who last played for the Winnipeg Blue Bombers, showed up to his appointment in a full-length wedding dress with flowers in his hair.

He said the decision all started as a joke online.

"I was asking what I should wear, a bunch of people were giving me some ideas," he said.

Rush said it quickly transitioned into a chance to raise some money for a good cause.

"We decided to turn it into a bit of a fundraiser. We've actually raised over $6,000 now for Rainbow Resource Centre. Everyone decided I should wear a wedding dress to show everyone that everyone can live their lives, we should break down some gender norms."

Rush said he originally had a goal of $5,000 and was shocked when he reached that target in 48 hours.

Once the money was raised, he set his sights on finding a wedding dress that he could fit into.

"They don't generally make wedding dresses for six-foot, 230-pound football players, but I managed to find one," he said, noting he eventually found the dress on Kijiji.

Rush said this was something important for him to support as he has friends and family who are part of the 2SLGBTQ+ community.

"Even if I didn't, it's just the right thing to do,” he said. “I have a lot of privilege in our society, not just as a football player, but as a white, straight male in our society. I have a lot of privilege (and) I think it's important to use our voices to make a better society for everyone."

He said the wedding dress fits him quite well, but the zipper doesn't go up all the way. After he is done with the dress, he said he plans to donate it.