

CTV Winnipeg





The Winnipeg Chamber of Commerce is recommending that Manitoba should increase employment and revisit mincome as solutions to reduce poverty.

During the provincial government’s consultations on a new poverty reduction strategy, the chamber provided several recommendations. They include:

- Focusing on increasing employment outcomes;

- Conducting a guaranteed annual income study (mincome);

- Re-profiling the Manitoba Scholarship and Bursary Initiative and increasing investment by $14 million a year for tuition reductions for students from Manitoba families that earn less than $70,000 a year;

- Aligning with the federal National Housing Strategy’s efforts to build 100,000 new affordable housing units. Based on Manitoba’s population that would be around 3,000 housing units over 10 years;

- Creating specific programs for recent immigrants and indigenous people;

- Focusing on measurements and outcomes.

“The Chamber exists to improve prosperity in Winnipeg – and if that prosperity isn’t felt throughout the community, it’s a problem,” said Loren Remillard, President and CEO of The Winnipeg Chamber of Commerce, in a press release.

“We’re glad to leverage the expertise of our diverse members to weigh in on this important issue.”

According to the release, the Chamber of Commerce believes guaranteed annual income is a more targeted approach than drastically raising the minimum wage.

“Government can’t deliver on the new strategy in isolation” said Remillard.

“By partnering with the private and non-profit sectors and leveraging their expertise greater results can be delivered at a lower cost. We look forward to working with the provincial government on next steps as they continue to develop the new strategy.”