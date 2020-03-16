WINNIPEG -- Health officials say changes are being made at Winnipeg's Health Sciences Centre to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

The facility is restricting public entrances to the hospital to make sure all visitors are being screened properly for COVID-19.

Patients are now allowed only one visitor at a time, but exceptions will be made and special circumstances based on individual situations.

Any visitors who aren't feeling well are being asked to stay home and avoid interaction with the public.

“Visitor restrictions have been implemented at the HSC campus to protect patients who may have underlying medical conditions that put them at a greater risk of severe illness due to COVID-19," said Lanette Siraguse of Shared Health.

Officials say similar measures are being considered for other health-care facilities throughout the province including long-term care homes.