WINNIPEG
Winnipeg

    • Charge laid in fatal shooting of Winnipeg woman: police

    A 20-year-old woman was shot in the 400 block of Burrows Avenue on Nov. 21, 2023. She later died from her injuries in hospital. On Dec. 6, police arrested a 20-year-old man and he was charged with second-degree murder. (Image source: Scott Andersson/CTV News Winnipeg) A 20-year-old woman was shot in the 400 block of Burrows Avenue on Nov. 21, 2023. She later died from her injuries in hospital. On Dec. 6, police arrested a 20-year-old man and he was charged with second-degree murder. (Image source: Scott Andersson/CTV News Winnipeg)

    Winnipeg police have made an arrest in a fatal shooting in November.

    On Nov. 21, police said Ava Marie Zaber, 20, was shot in the 400 block of Burrows Avenue.

    She was taken to hospital in critical condition, but later died from her injuries.

    The homicide unit took over the investigation and on Dec. 6 investigators found a suspect in the 500 block of College Avenue.

    Police arrested 20-year-old Brent Jayden Meade and he has been charged with second-degree murder.

    He remains in custody and the charge against him has not been proven in court.

    Police continue to investigate.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Northern Ontario

    Edmonton

    Toronto

    Calgary

    Montreal

    Ottawa

    Atlantic

    Kitchener

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News