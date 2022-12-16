Charge laid in October 2020 homicide: police

Winnipeg police have arrested and charged a 21-year-old man in connection with a homicide that occurred more than two years ago.

Payton Corydonlee Stagg of Winnipeg was arrested in the Chalmers area of Winnipeg on Thursday. He has been charged with manslaughter in connection with the death of 42-year-old Gerald Justin Hamelin.

Hamelin was found suffering from serious injuries at a home in the 400 block of Atlantic Avenue on Oct. 11, 2020. He was rushed to hospital in critical condition, where he died from his injuries.

Winnipeg police said an extensive investigation ensued, with the forensics department identifying a suspect.

They allege Stagg knew Hamelin as a casual acquaintance and broke into his home, and a confrontation took place, with Hamelin being fatally stabbed.

Stagg was also charged with break and enter with intent. He remains in custody. None of the charges against him have been proven in court.