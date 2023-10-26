WINNIPEG
Winnipeg

    • Charges laid after former band office destroyed in fire in northern Manitoba

    Supplied image of the fire in Gods Lake Narrows. (Source: Manitoba RCMP) Supplied image of the fire in Gods Lake Narrows. (Source: Manitoba RCMP)

    Two men have been charged after a former band office in northern Manitoba was destroyed in a fire earlier this week.

    The investigation began around 1:30 p.m. on Monday when RCMP officers received a report of two men causing a disturbance at a former band office in Gods Lake Narrows. Police allege that reports came in that one man was armed with a weapon and was threatening to light the building on fire.

    When Mounties got to the scene, they found smoke coming from the building, which was being used as a supply storage site with historical records.

    Local fire crews extinguished the fire; however, the building was destroyed.

    With the help of the community, officers identified two suspects.

    A 39-yeear-old man from Gods Lake Narrows has been charged with arson – damage to property, and utter threats to property. He is in custody and awaiting a remand hearing.

    A 45-year-old man from Crane River First Nation was charged with arson – damage to property, possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose, and possession of incendiary material. He was released on an undertaking and will appear in court in January 2024.

    Police continue to investigate.

