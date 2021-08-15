Advertisement
Charges pending in Sunday evening crash on Main Street
CTV News Winnipeg Published Sunday, August 15, 2021 9:34PM CST Last Updated Monday, August 16, 2021 8:27AM CST
A section of Main Street was closed Sunday, Aug. 15, 2021 due to a collision. (Dan Timmerman/CTV News)
WINNIPEG -- A driver is facing charges after a woman was struck as she was exiting her car on Main Street Sunday evening.
Winnipeg Police say the incident occurred near the corner of Main and Perth Avenue at around 9:15 p.m. The woman is reported to be in stable condition.
CTV News observed two vehicles in the area that were surrounded by police tape.
Traffic on southbound Main Street was rerouted for several hours after the crash, but it has since returned to normal.
-with files from CTV's Stephanie Tsicos
