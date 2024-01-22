WINNIPEG
Winnipeg

    • Check your lottery tickets: a $5 million winner was recently sold in Winnipeg

    Lottery ticket
    Share

    Winnipeggers should check their pockets and purses as someone in the city could be $5 million richer.

    According to the Western Canadian Lottery Corporation (WCLC) website, someone purchased a ticket in Winnipeg that matched all six numbers in Saturday’s LOTTO 6/49 draw for $5 million. The winning numbers in the Classic Draw can be found online. 

    The website also shows that someone in Ontario purchased a ticket with five of the correct numbers plus the bonus, winning them $191,131. Someone in Ontario also won $1 million in the Gold Ball Draw.

    WCLC hasn’t provided confirmation on whether anyone in Winnipeg has claimed the prize.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Do humans need to hibernate, too? What the research shows

    Does the colder season have you dragging during the day, feeling like the amount of sleep you usually get in other parts of the year doesn’t seem to be enough now? 'If you feel like sleeping more in the winter, you're not alone,” said Dr. Raj Dasgupta.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Northern Ontario

    Edmonton

    Toronto

    Calgary

    Montreal

    Ottawa

    Atlantic

    Kitchener

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News