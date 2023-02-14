Child attacked by three dogs in Thompson, owner charged: RCMP

A 31-year-old man in Thompson, Man., has been charged after a nine-year-old girl was attacked by three dogs, suffering ‘significant injuries.’

RCMP in Thompson received a report of large dogs chasing kids around Baffin Crescent at 5:10 p.m. on Feb. 1. Mounties responded quickly, but said no dogs were found. After talking to people in the area, they learned a child was hospitalized.

Police said a nine-year-old girl was walking alone to her friend’s house when three dogs starting jumping at her, knocked her to the ground, and began biting and ripping at her jacket. Others nearby were able to drag the child away from the dogs and take her back to her family. The girl suffered non-life-threatening, but serious injuries to her leg and was taken to a Winnipeg hospital for surgery.

The dogs involved in the attack were tracked down with the help of the City of Thompson’s animal control. Two of the dogs were Belgian Malinois and one dog was a German Shepherd. Following a vicious animal hearing, the City of Thompson ruled the dogs will be euthanized.

The owner of two of the dogs, a 31-year-old man, was a neighbor of the victim, and was watching a third dog at the time of the incident. RCMP said the owner cooperated with police.

The owner was charged with criminal negligence, which hasn’t been proven in court. He has also been banned from owning animals in Thompson.