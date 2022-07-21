Child in critical condition following 'emergency' at swimming pool

A child is in critical condition after an emergency at a swimming pool in Valley Gardens.

A spokesperson for the Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service said crews were called at 2:05 p.m. to the 700 block of Louelda Street for reports of an emergency involving a child in a swimming pool at an apartment complex.

Crews provided treatment to the child and they were taken to hospital in critical condition.

Details are limited at this time and CTV News will update the story when more in known.