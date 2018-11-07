

CTV Winnipeg





A four-year-old girl has died after she was hit by a vehicle in her driveway on Tuesday.

Officers said the incident happened around 3:25 p.m. at a home in the RM of McCreary and that the driver of the vehicle was a man.

The girl was taken to hospital, where she died.

Police said alcohol and speed are not considered reasons for the crash, and it doesn’t look like charges will be laid.

The RCMP in Ste. Rose du Lac continue to investigate with the help of a forensic collision reconstructionist.