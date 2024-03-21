Child present during retail thefts: Winnipeg police

Winnipeg police are searching for Lorne Quintin Flett, 44, and Lena Rose Romero, 41, who are wanted in connection with eight incidents of theft from several stores over the last three months.

During half of these thefts, a child under 10 years old was believed to be present with the suspects, and investigators are concerned for the child’s well-being.

Flett is wanted on seven warrants, while Romero is wanted on four warrants. Charges against the pair have not been proven in court.

Lena Romero is pictured in a Winnipeg police handout photo. Four warrants have been issued against her in connection with several thefts from stores around the city (Submitted: Winnipeg Police Service)

Several stores were allegedly targeted, including one in the 800 block of Regent Avenue, where on Dec. 6, 16, January 14, and January 18, a total of $1,250 worth of products and groceries were stolen.

Another store in the 300 block of McPhillips Street was targeted, and approximately $40 worth of goods was stolen.

There were also three thefts at a store in the 1600 block of Kenaston Boulevard on Feb. 3, 12, and 18. A total of $355 worth of items and groceries were stolen.

The police have requested that anyone with information on Flett and Romero’s whereabouts to call the police or Crime Stoppers.