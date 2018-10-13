

CTV Winnipeg





A four-year-old boy is dead in a presumed drowning in St. Theresa Point First Nation.

RCMP said the child was last seen Thursday at 4:40 p.m. near where his family lives.

First Nations Safety Officers in the community found out he was missing at around 11 p.m. and the search began.

The child’s body was found in the lake on the east shore of the community, and he was pronounced dead at a local nursing station.

The investigation is ongoing and RCMP said an autopsy will be conducted.