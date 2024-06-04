Child sexually assaulted on playground, Winnipeg police investigating

Winnipeg police are investigating after an elementary school-aged child was sexually assaulted on a playground over the weekend.

According to police, the incident took place on June 1 at a school playground in the 400 block of Flora Avenue at roughly 5:15 p.m.

The victim and another child were at the playground when an unknown man approached them and allegedly started making sexually explicit comments to them. Police said he then grabbed one of the children and “touched her in a sexual manner.”

The victim broke free, and both children ran home and told an adult, who then called police. The children did not require medical attention.

Police said the suspect is described as a Black male in his 20s with dreadlocks. No picture was available.

The school has been notified, and will be sending information home to parents.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call police.