Children rescued from sexual exploitation; Four Manitoba men charged

The Manitoba RCMP has made four arrests and taken three kids out of unsafe situations following a child exploitation investigation last month.

These arrests took place over an eight-day period at the end of March. During this time, the RCMP’s internet child exploitation unit executed five search warrants, arrested four men, and removed three kids under the age of six from situations where they were being sexually abused and exploited.

During these searches, which took place from March 18 to 25, police found tens of thousands of child pornography images.

The RCMP notes that three southern Manitoba communities were involved in this investigation. However, police will not be releasing the names of these communities or the suspects in order to protect the identities of the victims.

The four men arrested, aged 37, 40, 42 and 56, have been charged will distributing/uploading/possessing child pornography. One of the suspects was also charged with making child pornography.

In a news release, Corp. Gord Olson with the internet child exploitation unit said this investigation is only a “drop in the bucket” when it comes to the materials officers seized.

"I know people will be surprised at how much child sexual abuse and exploitation material we encountered, but the truth is, this problem is prolific,” he said.

“It is in every community, and so many children are affected by it. We continue to do everything we can to combat child exploitation and encourage parents to be mindful of how your children are engaging on social media."

The investigation continues.