Forensic identification officers took the stand Thursday at a murder trial for the man accused of killing 21-year-old Christine Wood.

Const. Matthew Hazeu told jurors about a forensic examination conducted at a home on Burrows Avenue which court had previously heard belonged to Brett Overby.

Overby, 32, has pleaded not guilty to second degree murder in Wood’s death.

The Crown believes Wood died in Overby’s home in the early morning hours of Aug. 20, 2016 after she left a hotel in the area of Sargent Avenue and Berry Street on the night of Aug. 19, 2016.

Wood was reported missing Aug. 22, 2016 and her body was found in June 2017 in a shallow grave in the R.M. of Springfield, Man.

Hazeu testified about the layout of the Burrows Avenue home, which he and two other officers examined starting on March 22, 2017.

Hazeu told court, prior to the search, he was briefed that it was believed an incident had taken place in the home on Aug. 20, 2016.

He explained to jurors knowing when an incident took place helps officers determine which forensic techniques to use for their examination in order to detect physical evidence at a scene.

In this case Patrol Sgt. Brian Neumann, an exhibit officer, told court officers used a product known as BLUESTAR to look for blood stains.

The product works by applying it to a surface and then turning down the lights in a room. If there’s a reaction, the product will emit a blue light.

Neumann told court BLUESTAR was applied to surfaces in the basement and main floor of Overby’s home as well as his truck.

“It was believed this may be the last known location, or, in relation to our missing person,” Neumann told court. “It was my belief that something had occurred in that basement that led to bloodletting.”

The jury heard swabs of some of the areas examined, that came back presumptively positive for blood, were forwarded by Winnipeg police to a RCMP laboratory for confirmation and DNA analysis.

Court heard it’s an agreed statement of facts Wood’s blood was located on the cushion and frame of a weight bench in the basement, and on an area below the staircase.

Jurors were also told Wood’s DNA was found on the basement staircase and that Overby’s blood was found on a light switch in the porch of the house and the driver’s door of his Ford Ranger truck.