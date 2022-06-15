Church bell from the 1800s, plaques stolen from historical site in Manitoba

Manitoba RCMP officers are investigating after a church bell from the 1800s and seven memorial plaques were stolen from a historical site near Dauphin.

According to RCMP, the director of the Trembowla Cross of Freedom Museum and Church filed a theft complaint on Sunday morning.

Police said that at some point between May 29 and June 12, the bell tower at this site was knocked over and the church bell was stolen. Mounties noted that this bell is made of bronze and is a historical piece dating back to the 1890s.

RCMP added that seven memorial plaques, also made from bronze, were also stolen from the front of the buildings.

RCMP officers ask anyone with information about this incident to call 204-622-5020 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

RCMP officers continue to investigate the thefts.