City committee supports code of conduct for Winnipeg vehicle-for-hire drivers

Winnipeg -

A code of conduct for taxi, limousine and vehicle-for-hire drivers in Winnipeg is getting the green light from one city council committee, despite facing opposition from the industry.

This week, the city’s infrastructure and public works committee recommended a report to city council that calls for the implementation of a driver code of conduct. Central to the code is a system to fine drivers who violate it through language or conduct deemed inappropriate.

Community members attended a committee meeting in force on Wednesday to ask for stricter driver regulation. The industry has advocated for a conduct enforcement system approach that places a greater emphasis on ensuring a driver is presumed innocent before a complaint is adjudicated.

A report calling for the city’s revised conduct approach was introduced in early February. Since then, some changes have been made.

“Councillor (Devi) Sharma had worked with the industry to come up with a couple of changes to the original report and then councillor (Sherri) Rollins at the executive policy committee (EPC) asked to include some of the Missing and Murdered (Indigenous) Women Calls to Action as part of the report,” said councillor Matt Allard.

Allard says the infrastructure and public works committee is recommending council accept the report as suggested by the EPC.

Included in the code of conduct are provisions prohibiting drivers from asking for a collateral fare payment, and must refrain from sexually harassing a passenger, making lewd remarks, or asking for a tip either directly or indirectly.

They must also let a passenger out of the vehicle upon request. The city report said there may be situations where the behaviour of a driver does not warrant a criminal charge, but when it’s beyond simply poor customer service, a fine may be appropriate to correct the behaviour.

“Public Service can quickly address those through a fining system to a driver if they’re engaged in inappropriate behaviour or conduct. These tools weren’t there for the Public Service to immediately react. If council approves this, they will have that power,” Allard said.

The industry had expressed concerns about fines for non-compliance and driver safety. City council will have the final say on whether the recommendations are put into effect.

-with files from CTV’s Jon Hendricks and Simon Stones