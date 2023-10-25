City considers giving community safety group access to WFPS radios

The city may soon share the Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service's encrypted communication system with a community patrol group in hopes of better coordinating emergency calls.

The Downtown Community Safety Partnership (DCSP) has been patrolling the city's downtown area for about three years now. The non-profit group provides non-emergency responses to those in need of help.

Soon they could be getting some help from the city's fire paramedic service to better do that.

A new report to the city recommends an agreement which would give the DCSP partial access to the fire paramedic service's encrypted dispatch and radio system. This would allow the community group to communicate with the WFPS directly if they come across a situation that needs an immediate emergency response.

The report says this agreement has the potential to reduce the number of calls WFPS responds to and will benefit the community by facilitating the delivery of more appropriate care for vulnerable populations.

"If this allows us to do that a little bit more effectively and efficiently, I think that's a good thing for everybody," said Greg Burnett, DCSP's executive director.

Burnett called it an innovative approach.

"If we come across somebody in a medical emergency of some kind, we're able to contact them. In situations like this, every second matters," he said. "If we're able to expedite that as best we can and save lives – there's nothing but positive."

On the flip side, he said the WFPS would also be able to contact the DCSP in some cases, which could alleviate some demands on emergency services.

"A lot of times it may not require somebody going to the emergency room," he said, adding in those cases the DCSP could be called and connect a vulnerable person with a safe space or alternative resource.

"We have a very vulnerable at-risk population that we can help and serve better. And that's our hope in part of this collaboration."

The report says the costs associated with this would be paid for by the DCSP.

The idea will be discussed at Winnipeg's Community Services Committee next week, but will need approval from council before it can be implemented.