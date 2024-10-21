RCMP investigate after home shot at, 13-year-old injured in northern Manitoba

THOMPSON, Man. -

A 13-year-old boy has been seriously injured in a shooting in northern Manitoba.

RCMP responded early Saturday morning to a report of shots bring fired at a home in Nisichawayasihk (nis-sis-TWAH'-see) Cree Nation, west of Thompson.

The Mounties say there were six people in the home at the time, and the boy was lying in bed when he was hit.

The victim was transported to the nursing station, and then on to Winnipeg with life-threatening injuries.

He was later listed in stable condition.

RCMP have not announced any arrests and continue to investigate.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 21, 2024