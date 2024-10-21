RCMP investigate after home shot at, 13-year-old injured in northern Manitoba
A 13-year-old boy has been seriously injured in a shooting in northern Manitoba.
RCMP responded early Saturday morning to a report of shots bring fired at a home in Nisichawayasihk (nis-sis-TWAH'-see) Cree Nation, west of Thompson.
The Mounties say there were six people in the home at the time, and the boy was lying in bed when he was hit.
The victim was transported to the nursing station, and then on to Winnipeg with life-threatening injuries.
He was later listed in stable condition.
RCMP have not announced any arrests and continue to investigate.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 21, 2024
Regina
-
SaskPower warns of Interac e-Transfer scam
SaskPower is warning customers of an email scam currently making the rounds.
-
Teen charged after stabbing in downtown Regina
The Regina Police Service has charged a 17-year-old in connection to a stabbing that occurred outside a downtown business.
-
Saskatchewan contractor fined $125,000 for workplace injury
A construction firm has pled guilty in the case of a serious workplace injury in 2023 near Moose Jaw.
Saskatoon
-
'Hateful and mean': LGBTQ+ advocates slam Sask. Party's proposed change room policy
A Saskatoon LGBTQ+ advocate says if the Saskatchewan Party's proposed change room policy had been in place when he was a kid, he would not have survived high school.
-
Saskatoon police say 76-year-old man pushed down stairs after domestic dispute
Saskatoon police have arrested a woman who investigators believe may have pushed a 76-year-old man down a flight of stairs on Friday night.
-
Sentencing resumes for Sask. man who abducted daughter to prevent COVID-19 vaccination
A sentencing hearing resumed Monday for the Saskatchewan man who withheld his seven-year-old daughter from her mother for more than 100 days in 2021 and 2022 in an attempt to prevent her from getting a COVID-19 vaccine.
Edmonton
-
Edmonton Public Schools support staff to go on strike Thursday
Edmonton Public Schools support workers will go on strike on Thursday.
-
Alberta basketball coach pleads guilty to child pornography charges
A Stony Plain basketball coach has pleaded guilty to child pornography charges.
-
Teepee in northern Alberta damaged by vandals
Police in Fort McMurray are investigating after a teepee in front of a local school was vandalized.
Calgary
-
7 sent to hospital after 9-vehicle crash on Peigan Trail
Three people were sent to hospital following a crash on Peigan Trail Monday morning.
-
Here's what Calgary Parking says about stickers covering tap payment readers
Calgary Parking says there is “no need to worry” about stickers covering the contactless payment sensors on payment machines in the city.
-
Missing 16-year-old girl sought by Calgary police
Calgary police have released photos of a missing teen in an effort to locate her.
Toronto
-
-
'Failure to provide necessities of life': Durham cop charged in on-duty incident
A Durham police officer has been charged criminally after he allegedly failed to render medical assistance to a person in distress.
-
Hamilton man shot after letting six-year-old play with gun now facing charges: police
A 25-year-old Hamilton man who was shot after letting a six-year-old child play with his gun is facing charges, police say. That’s just one incident in what Hamilton police say has been a record year for shootings in the city.
Ottawa
-
'I regret leaving my cat there': Eastern Ontario cat rescue under investigation, allegations of abuse, neglect
A cat rescue southwest of Ottawa is under investigation after allegations of abuse, neglect and falsified medical records have surfaced.
-
Trillium Line passes 14-day trial running
OC Transpo says the line finished the test with a 14-day rolling average on-time performance of 99.5 per cent.
-
City of Ottawa hybrid workers required to be in the office 2 days a week
As federal employees head into the office three days a week under the federal government's new hybrid work model, the City of Ottawa is only requiring its hybrid employees to be in the office a minimum of two days a week.
Montreal
-
Quebec religion wants Health Canada's blessing to use magic mushrooms in ceremonies
A Quebec-based religion says Health Canada is dragging its feet on a decision whether to allow members to use magic mushrooms in their ceremonies.
-
Montreal-area woman hit by shotgun blast while lying in bed 2 floors above neighbour: police
A 65-year-old Repentigny man is facing charges after allegedly drunkenly firing a shotgun in his apartment and injuring a young woman who was sleeping in her bed two floors above.
-
1 in 5 kids could be starting school on an empty stomach: Montreal public health
One in five Montreal children could be starting school on an empty stomach, according to a new report by Montreal public health.
Atlantic
-
LIVE @ 8 P.M. ADT
LIVE @ 8 P.M. ADT New Brunswickers head to the polls to vote in provincial election
New Brunswickers will cast their votes today in what is predicted to be a tight provincial election.
-
-
Record high temperatures set Sunday in the Maritimes; chance at more Monday
A very fair and mild October weekend allowed for a few recording-setting high temperatures in the Maritimes.
Vancouver
-
Richmond RCMP appeal for information in woman's drowning death on Oct. 3
Police are seeking dash cam footage to piece together the final moments of a woman who drowned in the Fraser River more than two weeks ago.
-
-
Vancouver Island
-
-
3 charged with murder after Vancouver Island overdose death
Two people have been arrested and one is still at large in the alleged murder of a woman on Vancouver Island whose 2023 overdose death police treated as suspicious.
-
Cyclist struck and killed during race near Victoria
A police investigation is underway after a cyclist was struck and killed by a pickup truck while participating in an organized bicycle race on Vancouver Island.
Kelowna
-
B.C. homeowner astounded someone managed to steal one of his prized giant pumpkins
Dave Lindsey began growing giant pumpkins to bring a bit of magic to his grandkids' Halloween.
-
B.C. man gets prison sentence, fine for using fake names to buy guns in the U.S.
A U.S. District Court judge in Montana has sentenced a 27-year-old man from Kelowna, B.C., to 18 months in prison for using fake names to buy guns with the aim of selling them in Canada.
-
2nd-degree murder charge laid nearly 2 years after Kelowna stabbing
Nearly two years after a man was stabbed to death in downtown Kelowna, RCMP have made an arrest in the case.
N.L.
-
77-year-old Kansas man missing after hotel fire in western Newfoundland
Police in western Newfoundland say a 77-year-old man visiting the province from Kansas is missing after a fire at a hotel in Deer Lake, N.L.
-
83-year-old Newfoundland musician still playing sold-out shows, even with memory loss
At 2 p.m. on Thursday, the scene at the Lions Club in Clarenville, N.L., rivalled any rowdy St. John's bar that thumps with music late on a weekend night.
-
Is it pickled fat? Pierogi? Newfoundland 'blobster' expert eyeing weird beach goo
A Newfoundland scientist known for identifying a gelatinous, rancid mass that washed up on the island's shores decades ago is hoping to get his hands on a slice of the strange white globs appearing on the province's beaches.
Northern Ontario
-
Defence admits Sudbury murder suspect stole from the victim, but insists she didn't kill him
The defence for a woman accused of second-degree murder in Sudbury admits she stole from the male victim, but insists the man was already dead when she arrived in his apartment.
-
Northern Ont. First Nation protests after ancestral remains found during excavation
An Indigenous group in northwestern Ontario shut down the highway for a couple of hours Monday morning in protest after ancestral remains were found at a construction site.
-
'Armed and dangerous' suspect believed to be hiding in the Sagamok First Nation area
A 29-year-old man believed to be carrying a loaded pistol is wanted on Manitoulin Island by Anishnaabe police who say they suspect he fled to Sagamok First Nation.
Barrie
-
Unprecedented prosecution of Cdn. soldier accused of sexual assault at CFB Borden goes to trial
The unprecedented civilian court prosecution of a Canadian soldier accused of sexual assault and forcible confinement against a female military member while at Canadian Forces Base Borden in 2018 has gone to trial.
-
Mobile trailer destroyed in fire caused by a candle
Officials say a candle caused a fire that destroyed a mobile trailer in Oro-Medonte early Friday morning.
-
Drivers enjoying the fall colours could face fines
The vibrant fall colours attract people from all over hoping to get that perfect shot, but police warn that driving significantly slower than the speed limit to check out the changing of the leaves can not only be dangerous, but it could result in charges.
Kitchener
-
Victims share impact of University of Waterloo stabbing spree at attacker’s sentencing hearing
Victims are sharing the lasting impact of the 2023 triple stabbing at the University of Waterloo. The attacker, Geovanny Villalba-Aleman, previously pled guilty to four assault-related charges.
-
Waterloo, Ont. company removed from U.S. entity list after supplying tech used for surveillance, spyware
A Waterloo, Ont. tech company says it’s been removed from the U.S. Department of Commerce’s entity list, after previously supplying technology allegedly used for mass surveillance and censorship.
-
$170K in cocaine, $2M in cash seized by Brantford police and RCMP
Three people from Brantford are facing charges after 6.3 kilograms of cocaine was seized during search warrants at five southwestern Ontario locations.
London
-
London police seeking suspect that approached a woman in a changeroom shower
Police say that on Saturday, September 28, at around 3:00 p.m., a woman was in the women’s changeroom of the Canada Games Aquatics Centre on Wonderland Road.
-
Voting beings in historic nuclear waste referendum in South Bruce
“I'm really trying to encourage my neighbors to get out and vote... this is the kind of opportunity that comes by - you know, only once, right?” said Mildmay area resident, Tony Zettel.
-
Fanshawe students worry about potential impact to school year if instructors walk off job
Students at Fanshawe College say that they’re concerned they’ll be caught in the middle of a labour dispute that could affect their school year.