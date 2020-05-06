WINNIPEG -- Winnipeg City Council has voted to delay the Polo Park development vote by one month.

During a council meeting on Wednesday, the decision to delay the vote was passed with a 12-4 vote.

This news comes after a move by the Winnipeg Airports Authority late Tuesday night, saying in the name of the Government of Canada, it objects to the plan to allow housing to be built at the old stadium site and at the mall.

The WAA has raised concerns more housing in the area could jeopardize its 24-hour operations because of the potential for more noise complaints.

-with files from CTV's Jeff Keele