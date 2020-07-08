WINNIPEG -- The City of Winnipeg wants the provincial government to help foot the bill for three water projects.

The projects, presented at the standing policy committee on water and waste, riverbank management and the environment meeting on Wednesday, include riverbank stabilization at Lyndale Drive and St. Cross Street, as well as the Canora Storm Water Relief Gate Chamber upgrade.

Altogether, the three projects are expected to cost more than $10 million.

Last month, the Manitoba government’s municipal relations department invited metro Winnipeg municipalities to submit proposals for one-time funding covered by the province’s disaster prevention and climate resiliency program.

The program covers up to $15 million worth of project costs incurred between April 2020 and March 2021.

The decision will have to approved by Winnipeg city council before it goes to the province.