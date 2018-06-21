

CTV Winnipeg





The City of Winnipeg is asking members of the public to weigh in on a design for upgrades to Route 90.

The city plans to widen the busy thoroughfare between Taylor Avenue and Ness Avenue.

Earlier this year, it conducted a public survey, the results of which were used to create the functional design for the project, which you can view on the city’s website.

Now the city is asking for feedback on the design. It held the first of two pop-ups at Outlet Collection Winnipeg on Wednesday, the next will be held on June 28, between 2 and 4 p.m.

People can also have their say by filling out a survey online before July 30, 2018.