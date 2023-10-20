City issues RFP on utilizing empty downtown office space
The City of Winnipeg is looking to fill some empty downtown office space through a request for proposal (RFP) to consult on the police headquarters building.
The city is hoping to maximize its office tower space at 266 Graham Avenue, and is looking for someone to crunch the numbers.
An RFP has been issued for a consultant to tour the building and give design and cost information on moving workers into the space.
Of the building's 11 floors, the city says two are currently vacant, three are being used as storage space, and six are already occupied by city staff or third-party tenants.
The City didn't say how many workers, or which departments, it's considering moving there.
The former Canada Post tower and warehouse was purchased by the City in 2009 for $29 million.
The warehouse portion has since been turned into the Winnipeg Police Service headquarters.
The City will be giving prospective consultants a tour of the building on Nov. 7. Proponents are asked to register ahead of time.
