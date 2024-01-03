City looks to beef up bylaw fines, says process has become ineffective
The city wants to put more bite with its bark when it comes to fining people who break certain bylaws – a process a new report suggests has become ineffective.
The report to the Public Works committee recommends beefing up the city's streets bylaw.
"Currently, many people still break these right-of-way-related rules," the report reads. "The Public Service believes that one reason for this is that the penalties (costs) are too low to be effective."
It said, as an example, a contractor that blocks a sidewalk or road without a proper permit could be fined $250. However, if paid early, the fine would be dropped to $150, while the cost of a permit is $128.
Because the fine is only $22 more than the cost of the permit, the process becomes ineffective.
"I've talked to people from other cities who come here and are actually rather shocked to see the situation – the way the sites are left at night, the way the redirection is," said Coun. Janice Lukes, chair of the Public Works committee.
"This is trying to better enforce the rules that we have. Will it make a difference? I hope so."
The report recommends changes to the bylaw so the fines will become a better deterrence. It wants to increase fines for certain infractions, do away with the early payment discount for all street bylaw infractions, and create higher fines for corporations that break the rules.
A breakdown of the proposed changes can be viewed on the Public Works agenda.
Lukes said another issue is the small number of enforcement officers handing out these tickets. There are currently four special constables assigned to enforce bylaws.
The report said not only would these changes make the deterrent of the fine more effective, it would make better use of the limited resources available to enforce the bylaw.
The report is set to be discussed at the Public Works committee next week.
-with files from CTV’s Jeff Keele
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Winnipeg Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
BREAKING Jeffrey Epstein documents unsealed
Hundreds of pages of unsealed documents from a lawsuit connected to accused sex-trafficker Jeffrey Epstein were publicly released on Wednesday.
Israel's allies warn against displacing Palestinians in Gaza to places like Canada
Countries traditionally aligned with Israel are warning its right-wing government against contemplating a displacement of people who live in the Gaza Strip, as Israeli officials repeatedly suggest Canada could take in Palestinians.
What Canadians surveyed think about the timing of the next federal election
Nearly one in two Canadians would prefer the next federal election take place before 2025, according to a recent survey conducted by Nanos Research. When it comes to their preference for the timing of the next national vote, 46 per cent of survey respondents indicated they either wanted the next election to happen as soon as possible, or in 2024.
Montreal Amber Alert: Mother charged with abduction after baby found safe
Quebec's Crown prosecutor's office says the mother of a one-year-old girl who was the subject of an Amber Alert on Tuesday has been charged with allegedly abducting her child.
Trump takes Colorado ballot disqualification to U.S. Supreme Court
Former President Donald Trump on Wednesday asked the U.S. Supreme Court to intervene after Colorado's top court disqualified him from the state's Republican primary ballot for engaging in insurrection leading up to the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol, an attorney for the former president said.
It took decades, but San Francisco finally installs nets to stop suicides off Golden Gate Bridge
Officials in San Francisco announced Wednesday that crews have installed stainless-steel nets on both sides of the Golden Gate Bridge.
Saint John named top 24 travel destination worldwide for 2024
Being the only city on the Bay of Fundy and the amazing historic architecture are just a few reasons that led Saint John to CNN’s top 24 places to visit in 2024
Imam killed outside New Jersey mosque, and the shooter remains at large, authorities say
A New Jersey imam was shot multiple times and killed outside his mosque Wednesday, and authorities continue to search for the shooter, officials said.
Suspect charged with impaired driving after 2 killed in Montreal hit-and-run
A Namibian man returning home from church and a second man have been identified as the two people killed in an early morning New Year's Day hit-and-run in Montreal.
Regina
-
One person dead following single vehicle collision
One person is dead following a single vehicle collision on the Regina Bypass near the Trans Canada Highway on Tuesday night.
-
Viterra may lock out Sask. workers after strike notice
Viterra Canada may consider a lockout if an agreement cannot be reached with Grain and General Services Union (GS) Locals 1 and 2.
-
Nutrien fined $200,000 after Sask. worker injured
Nutrien is facing a $200,000 fine after pleading guilty to violating health and safety regulations leading to serious injury of a worker.
Saskatoon
-
Saskatoon ER nearly shuts down due to doctor illness
Emergency room staff at a Saskatoon hospital struggled to serve patients Tuesday evening due to a shortage of doctors.
-
Saskatoon may seek federal cash to get organics program back on track
Saskatoon's city administration is proposing a new path for the city’s troubled green bin program after a permit issue derailed the plans of its third-party contractor.
-
32 Sask. students outed as transgender due to Edsby glitch: privacy commissioner
Saskatchewan’s privacy commissioner says 32 students were outed as trans before the start of the school year due to a technical glitch with the online learning platform Edsby.
Northern Ontario
-
Skater dies after going through the ice near the Sault
A 58-year-old resident of Sault Ste. Marie died early Tuesday afternoon after going through the ice on Trout Lake.
-
Investigation underway after Sudbury suspect Tasered by police dies
More details are emerging following an incident Tuesday in Sudbury in which a 46-year-old man died while in police custody.
-
Smoking in bed leads to residential fire in the Sault
One person was hurt Wednesday morning in Sault Ste. Marie when a fire broke out in a multi-unit building on North Street.
Edmonton
-
Investigation into extortion in Edmonton arsons leads to 6 arrests
Edmonton Police Service has confirmed it is investigating at least 18 incidents of extortion in the area since October, and investigators believe there may be additional cases.
-
'Times are hard': New parking metres, time limits worry central Edmonton business leaders
The signs say "coming soon" but this impending arrival doesn't appear to be generating much excitement.
-
Alberta's 2024 wildfire season shaping up as repeat of last year: dry, big
Dozens of fires from Alberta's record-breaking 2023 wildfire season are still burning, and with dry conditions so far this fall and winter, experts say the province could experience another one just like it.
Toronto
-
BREAKING
BREAKING Toronto police investigating hate-motivated arson, graffiti at deli in North York
Toronto police are investigating suspected hate-motivated arson and graffiti at a deli in North York on Wednesday.
-
One of the best meteor showers peaks tonight but Toronto may not be able to see it. Here's why
One of the best meteor showers of the year reaches its peak Wednesday night, but Torontonians may have a hard time viewing it. Here’s why.
-
More than 260 Ontario long-term care residents died after getting COVID-19 in last four months
Respiratory virus outbreaks in Ontario’s long-term care homes remains dominated by COVID-19, with nearly 16,000 cases of the virus reported in the last four months.
Calgary
-
Calgary paramedics experiencing burnout as shifts go unfilled
Calgary paramedics are already feeling the burnout of higher call volumes, but a lack of available workers has left dozens of shifts vacant over the holidays and into the first week of the new year.
-
Woman killed, man seriously injured in crash near Beiseker, Alta.
A woman was killed and a man was seriously injured in a two-vehicle crash near Beiseker, Alta., on Tuesday.
-
Calgary astronaut prepares for upcoming Artemis II mission
This year could be a historic one when it comes to Canada's involvement in space exploration, and Alberta will be well represented in the country's ongoing pursuit of the final frontier.
Montreal
-
Suspect charged with impaired driving after 2 killed in Montreal hit-and-run
A Namibian man returning home from church and a second man have been identified as the two people killed in an early morning New Year's Day hit-and-run in Montreal.
-
Montreal Amber Alert: Mother charged with abduction after baby found safe
Quebec's Crown prosecutor's office says the mother of a one-year-old girl who was the subject of an Amber Alert on Tuesday has been charged with allegedly abducting her child.
-
After first win, analysts say Montreal's PWHL team needs to build momentum to succeed
Montreal's professional women's hockey team is starting its franchise and season on a winning note. Tuesday night's road win was both historic and record-breaking and analysts say the league needs to build on this momentum to succeed.
Ottawa
-
Orleans residents question city’s decision to remove street from list to prevent speeding
Residents in Orléans say more needs to be done about speeding on their residential street after the city says it no longer qualifies for traffic calming measures.
-
'Confident' there will be skating on the Rideau Canal this year: expert
Environment Canada's senior climatologist David Phillips says he is confident Ottawa will see a return to skating on the Rideau Canal this year.
-
Councillors raising questions about LRT maintenance after latest shutdown
One day after the city’s light rail system was partially shutdown for a structural inspection, some councillors want to make sure it doesn’t happen again.
Atlantic
-
'This has given new life to a lot of the residents': Advocates defend providing electricity to Halifax homeless encampment
Some critics have been grumbling online about a recent arrangement that's brought free power to a homeless encampment in Halifax, but the man who's led the charge to provide electricity says it's a small concession that should be available in every camp.
-
Moncton landlord installs barbed wire to curb drug use, protect tenants
A Moncton landlord has installed barbed wire in hopes of keeping drug users off of his downtown property.
-
Former student files lawsuit against Acadia Divinity College in Nova Scotia
A former student at Acadia Divinity College has filed a lawsuit against the school in Wolfville, N.S., alleging she was sexually abused by one of her professors between 1989 and 1991.
Kitchener
-
More people seeking shelter at Brantford’s emergency room
Brantford General Hospital is seeing an increase in the the number of unhoused people seeking shelter in its ER.
-
Large police presence at Stratford Mall
Multiple police cruisers were parked outside the Stratford Mall Wednesday evening.
-
Cat found frozen to death outside Cambridge home
A Cambridge woman wants to warn pet owners after her friend found a dead cat outside her Stewart Avenue home on Tuesday.
Vancouver
-
Court documents provide new details on investigation into Naomi Onotera's killing
Newly published court documents shed more light on the investigation into a B.C. man who was charged with manslaughter and indignity to human remains in his wife's death more than two years ago.
-
Roads back open after propane leak at Surrey gas station
Roads are reopening after a propane leak at a gas station in Surrey’s Port Kells neighbourhood on Wednesday afternoon, according to authorities.
-
B.C. mother who murdered 8-year-old daughter dies in prison
Lisa Batstone, who was convicted of killing her eight-year-old daughter by smothering her with a plastic bag, has died in prison.
Vancouver Island
-
Victoria police cleared of wrongdoing in woman's fatal fall from hotel balcony
British Columbia's police oversight agency has cleared the Victoria Police Department of wrongdoing after a woman fell to her death from the balcony of a James Bay area hotel.
-
Victoria Chinese community seeks buyer for North America's longest-running Chinese business
One hundred and thirty-five years ago, Loy Sing, a Chinese butcher shop, opened its doors in Victoria, serving up barbecued pork, duck and chicken to its customers.
-
B.C. mother who murdered 8-year-old daughter dies in prison
Lisa Batstone, who was convicted of killing her eight-year-old daughter by smothering her with a plastic bag, has died in prison.