City of Winnipeg releases 2024 budget, keeps 3.5 per cent property tax rate
The second four-year balanced budget has been released by the City of Winnipeg.
The budget features more services being made available for Winnipeggers, however, there are some price hikes to make these services possible.
Mayor Scott Gillingham is following through on his election promise by holding steady on a 3.5 per cent property tax increase throughout the four-year budget, which goes until 2027. Two per cent of that increase will be used to invest in road repairs.
General fees will increase five per cent in 2024 and 2025 and then 2.5 per cent in 2026 and 2027.
Homeowners will have to pay more for garbage and recycling - from $70 to $80 - and in 2025 a new $46 apartment and condo collection fee would be implemented.
Winnipeg Transit
The price to ride the bus for adults will start to increase with an annual $.10 jump, but the rate will freeze for the low income WINNpass in 2024.
Some of the possible changes coming for transit includes an automatic fare collection system upgrade, which would cost around $6.5 million; safety shields for drivers in 2024 and four expanded routes in the city - Castlebury Meadows and Waterford Green, Aurora, Prairie Pointe and Sage Creek.
The Community Safety Team will also launch.
City council would direct transit to have services fully restored by 2025.
Police
The city is looking to implement a new 911 charge for every registered phone in the city. The cost would be $1 a month per phone, creating roughly $7.5 million a year. The money would be used to help modernize the 911 system, which could include text, photo and video submissions to first responders. The city notes this is a similar practice in other cities across the country. The plan would require provincial approval.
The city is also talking with the Winnipeg Police Service and the Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service to look at consolidating their 911 systems.
Wading pools and splash pads
There will also be changes to the number of pools and splash pads that operate in the city. As part of the budget, the city plans on replacing or decommissioning 20 wading pools, close three pools and invest $20 million to create 10 new splash pads throughout Winnipeg.
The public service would also be asked to report back in the fall of 2027 to provide a multi-year review of the Kinsmen Sherbrook Pool. The city is looking for information on usage, yearly revenue and operating costs for the pool.
Tree Canopy
Over the four-year budget, the city is looking to grow the urban forestry budget by 45 per cent. This increase will help the city reach its pruning goals quicker and more funding will be focused in 2026 and 2027 to support a faster planting strategy.
Libraries
A new library is being planned for the northwest section of the city and funding from the budget would also create similar operating hours for the libraries throughout Winnipeg and enhanced library security.
Other budget spending
The city is planning to increase the snow clearing budget over the next four years by around 40 per cent. The reason for the projected increase is to have the proper budget in place from the get-go as the city continuously goes over budget when snow is being cleared.
Riverbank stabilization is also mentioned in the budget with the city hoping to spend $3 million a year on the work.
The Hotel Tax would go up by one percentage point to six per cent. That money will be used to help fund beautification projects and a chunk would be used for capital work at the convention centre.
The city is also projecting another $500,000 into the green cart program. The money would be used for the first step and consulting support on the project in 2024.
Winnipeg Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Pressed to go beyond criticizing Trudeau, Poilievre sides with Smith on transgender restrictions
Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre is siding with Alberta Premier Danielle Smith on her proposed restrictions on transgender youth, confirming Wednesday that he is against trans and non-binary minors using puberty blockers.
Singh puts PM 'on notice' over pharmacare bill, says failure to deliver a 'deal breaker'
NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh says he has put Prime Minister Justin Trudeau "on notice" that the failure to present a sufficient piece of pharmacare framework legislation by the March 1 deadline will be a supply-and-confidence deal-breaker.
Toronto Maple Leafs' captain John Tavares takes CRA to court over $8M tax dispute
Toronto Maple Leafs captain John Tavares is taking the Canada Revenue Agency to court over an $8-million tax dispute, according to court documents filed on behalf of the player.
Researchers say they have found the 'smoking gun' for tackling life-long allergies
For the first time, researchers have isolated a cell responsible for remembering allergies and triggering the production of the antibodies that cause the allergic reaction—a 'ground-breaking discovery' which paves the way to develop treatments that could turn off an allergic response.
'Free samples' of cocaine lead to charges against Calgary man
A man who Calgary police say was giving 'free samples' of cocaine to people outside a local casino has been charged.
'Terrorizing our community': Arrests made in GTA extortion attempts
Police in Peel Region are investigating 29 separate cases of attempted extortion targeting South Asian business owners in a rash of crime Brampton’s mayor says is 'terrorizing' the community.
Rate cut timing 'difficult to foresee' amid inflation pressures: Bank of Canada
The Bank of Canada isn't sure when it will be able to start cutting interest rates as it continues to contend with inflation that's still too high and broad-based, its summary of deliberations of its Jan. 24 rate decision reveals.
They played for their country in their 20s. By their 40s, they had early onset dementia after playing this physical sport
More than 450 current and former rugby players who have now joined lawsuits to take legal action against global governing body World Rugby.
UBC student commutes from Calgary -- cheaper than paying Vancouver rent
Vancouver’s sky-high rental prices have forced many residents to find creative ways to be able to afford to live in the city. Turning to creativity is exactly what Tim Chen did to avoid paying rent in Vancouver.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Regina
-
Sask. school division asks parents to step in for teachers during lunch-hour walk out
A Saskatchewan school division is trying to get parent volunteers to fill the gap that will be left when teachers refuse lunchtime supervision on Thursday.
-
RCMP union pans Saskatchewan marshals plan, says money should go to Mounties
The head of the union representing Mounties says Saskatchewan's plan to start a new police service is not the answer to address rising crime.
-
Pea protein production plant coming to Yorkton
A pea protein production plant will be built at Yorkton’s existing industrial complex.
Saskatoon
-
Sask. teachers return to the picket line for more rotating strikes
Teachers in Saskatchewan's largest school division walked off the job on Wednesday as a series of rotating one-day strikes continued.
-
Nurses at St. Paul's Hospital 'stop the line' after patient goes into respiratory arrest
A traumatic situation in a Saskatoon hospital waiting room has prompted nurses to enact a last-resort measure to sound the alarm about overcapacity and patient safety.
-
Sask. school division asks parents to step in for teachers during lunch-hour walk out
A Saskatchewan school division is trying to get parent volunteers to fill the gap that will be left when teachers refuse lunchtime supervision on Thursday.
Northern Ontario
-
Here are the winners for this year's Ultimate Dream Home draw in Sudbury
Ticket sales for the annual Canadian Hard of Hearing Association Ultimate Dream Home draw closed last month and the winners were announced live at 2 p.m. Wednesday on CTVNewsNorthernOntario.ca.
-
Onus was on husband to get explicit consent, judge rules in sex assault trial
A man who now lives in northern Ontario has been sentenced to three years for sexual assault in a case that illustrates the need to gain explicit consent.
-
Sault police looking for tips on wanted man
Police in Sault Ste. Marie are asking the public for tips to help them find a man wanted on 10 different criminal charges, including assault with a weapon and extortion.
Edmonton
-
Shootings down 53% last month from January 2023
The Edmonton Police Service says shootings in January dropped 53 per cent from the previous year, and they're crediting the decrease to their guns and gang strategy.
-
Murder weapon traced to 'straw buyer,' police lay charges: EPS
A man is facing multiple firearm-trafficking charges after a gun he reported stolen was linked to a murder.
-
Teens plan class walkout on Wednesday to oppose Alberta's gender identity policies
Sixteen-year-old Aspen Cervo says he began thinking about a student walkout over the Alberta government's planned policies around transgender youth right after Premier Danielle Smith announced them last week.
Toronto
-
'Terrorizing our community': Arrests made in GTA extortion attempts
Police in Peel Region are investigating 29 separate cases of attempted extortion targeting South Asian business owners in a rash of crime Brampton’s mayor says is 'terrorizing' the community.
-
Toronto Maple Leafs' captain John Tavares takes CRA to court over $8M tax dispute
Toronto Maple Leafs captain John Tavares is taking the Canada Revenue Agency to court over an $8-million tax dispute, according to court documents filed on behalf of the player.
-
These are the Ontario cities where house prices have fallen the most
New homeowners may be 'feeling the sting' of falling house prices in a number of Ontario cities, including Burlington, which fared the worst compared to other Canadian cities over the past 12 months, according to a recently released report.
Calgary
-
Calgary students join walkout to protest province's proposed gender policies
Hundreds of students across Alberta are planning to leave their classrooms on Wednesday as part of a province-wide protest against the UCP government's controversial proposal regarding transgender youth.
-
Calgary friends split $50-million lottery win
A trio of Calgary friends and former co-workers are each $16.6 million richer after splitting a whopping $50 million Lotto 6-49 jackpot.
-
'Free samples' of cocaine lead to charges against Calgary man
A man who Calgary police say was giving 'free samples' of cocaine to people outside a local casino has been charged.
Montreal
-
Bodies of two men found in Laval apartment, police investigating
Laval police (SPL) found the bodies of two men in an apartment on Wednesday morning.
-
Two daycares evacuated after gas leak leads to fire on Montreal's South Shore
Three city workers were injured and two daycares were evacuated after a gas leak led to an explosion and two vehicle fires on Montreal's South Shore Wednesday.
-
Energie Cardio files for bankruptcy protection
Fitness company Energie Cardio has filed for bankruptcy protection. The company, which brands itself as the largest network of franchised gyms in Quebec, issued a news release Wednesday notifying of the filing.
Ottawa
-
Union exec arrested as striking military base workers picket in Ottawa
A union executive was arrested Wednesday outside a National Defence building in Ottawa, as unionized military base workers blocked the street.
-
Group calling for national firefighting agency splashes paint on Prime Minister's Office in Ottawa
A climate action group that blocked traffic and vandalized property in Ottawa last summer has returned to once again demand the federal government do more to deal with climate change.
-
Police searching for missing Gatineau 15-year-old boy
Police say Damien Scantlebury went missing on the morning of Jan. 30
Atlantic
-
Halifax will 'find appropriate housing' for people living in closing encampments: mayor
People living in five encampments across the Halifax Regional Municipality have less than three weeks to vacate the premises.
-
Cape Breton SPCA evacuating due to concerns roof may collapse under weight of snow, ice
The Nova Scotia SPCA says its Cape Breton shelter is evacuating over concerns its roof may collapse following last weekend’s snowstorm.
-
N.S. premier apologizes for comments made on local state of emergency in Cape Breton
Nova Scotia’s premier is apologizing for comments he made earlier this week surrounding a local state of emergency in Cape Breton.
Kitchener
-
EXCLUSIVE
EXCLUSIVE 'The missing piece': Regional councillors approve $19.75 million land deal for new transit hub
The Region of Waterloo is moving ahead with a major land purchase it says will be used as part of its new transit hub in Kitchener.
-
Warrant issued for driver involved in fatal 2023 crash near Acton
A warrant has been issued for the arrest of a Brampton man who was involved in a fatal 2023 crash near Acton.
-
Brantford police investigating report of a gunshot
Two Brantford schools were placed in hold and secure Wednesday after a resident on Tenth Avenue reported hearing a gunshot.
Vancouver
-
Loggerhead sea turtle rescued on Vancouver Island only the 2nd found in B.C. in recent memory
Generally speaking, turtles like Moira are not supposed to be found in B.C.
-
House cleaner charged with theft after dozens of items stolen: West Vancouver police
Police in West Vancouver say they're still trying to return dozens of stolen items to their owners more than two months after a house cleaner was charged.
-
Century-old firehall on site of Coquitlam's Riverview Hospital to be demolished
A century-old firehall in Coquitlam on the site of the old Riverview Hospital is scheduled to be demolished over safety concerns.
Vancouver Island
-
Loggerhead sea turtle rescued on Vancouver Island only the 2nd found in B.C. in recent memory
Generally speaking, turtles like Moira are not supposed to be found in B.C.
-
'Experience of a lifetime': Animal rescue founder recounts extracting 9 lions from Ukrainian zoo
A daring assignment connected Jesse Adams, a lover of all animals, with some big cats in need of help.
-
Suspects at large after guns stolen from gas station in northern B.C.
Mounties in northern British Columbia are searching for a pair of suspects after several guns were stolen during an armed robbery at a gas station last week.