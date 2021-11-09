City of Winnipeg set to table preliminary 2022 budgets, forecasts ‘forward-looking’ document

Winnipeg -

The city’s executive policy committee is set to table its preliminary 2022 operating and capital budgets, calling it a ‘forward-looking’ document that makes difficult decisions to put the city on a path to pandemic recovery.

The city said the 2022 budgets will be tabled at a meeting on Nov. 26 at 2 p.m.

Scott Gillingham, chair of the standing policy committee on finance said in-year adjustments will be made to the adopted four-year balanced budget, and its primary focus is the ongoing impacts of the pandemic and recovery.

“This balanced budget update will be a forward-looking document that makes difficult decisions to provide financial stability and put the city on a path to recovery,” Gillingham said in a news release.

“I want to thank members of council for their collaboration and input, and I look forward to hearing from Winnipeggers as this year’s process unfolds.”

After the budget is tabled, the city will hold several public meetings to hear delegations and considerations of the budgets.

They will be held:

Monday, November 29, 2021 – 5 p.m.

Standing Policy Committee on Innovation and Economic Development (Special Meeting)

Tuesday, November 30, 2021 – 5 p.m.

Standing Policy Committee on Property Development Heritage Downtown Development (Special Meeting)

Friday, December 3, 2021 – 9:30 a.m.

Winnipeg Police Board (Regular Meeting)

Saturday, December 4, 2021 – 9:30 a.m.

Standing Policy Committee on Infrastructure Renewal and Public Works (Special Meeting)

Monday, December 6, 2021 – 2:30 p.m.

Water and Waste, Riverbank Management and the Environment (Special Meeting)

Tuesday, December 7 - 2:30 p.m.

Protection, Community Services and Parks (Special Meeting)

Friday, December 10, 2021 - 9:30 a.m.

Executive Policy Committee to hear public delegations on budgets (Special Meeting)

Tuesday, December 14, 2021 – 9:30 a.m.

Executive Policy Committee to table final recommendations (Special Meeting)

Wednesday, December 15, 2021 - 9:30 a.m.

Council to consider budget (Special Meeting)

The public is invited to participate and give feedback in the budget process. Those who want to register as a delegate can contact the city clerk by emailing cityclerks@winnipeg.ca or by calling 204-986-8665. The public must register by 4:30 p.m. the day before the meeting.