City opens registration for temporary winter patio program

Little Brown Jug Brewing Company opened its first winter patio at its Exchange District tap house in 2021, and plans to bring back the outdoor seating this winter. (Source: Little Brown Jug Brewing Company/Instagram) Little Brown Jug Brewing Company opened its first winter patio at its Exchange District tap house in 2021, and plans to bring back the outdoor seating this winter. (Source: Little Brown Jug Brewing Company/Instagram)

Winnipeg Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Regina

Saskatoon

Northern Ontario

Edmonton

Toronto

Calgary

Montreal

Ottawa

Atlantic

Kitchener

Vancouver

Vancouver Island