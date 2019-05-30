A new city report is recommending Winnipeg move ahead with a food waste curbside pick-up pilot project starting in 2020.

It says a trial is needed to determine the support and feasibility of implementing a program city-wide.

At the same time the report recommends a business case be developed for a high rate composting facility to process the food waste, including costs.

Even if the pilot is successful, the report says a permanent organics pickup system for all households couldn’t begin before 2026 and would require funding from the other levels of government.

The report lists recent examples of organics management facilities that received support from Ottawa, including:

Surrey, BC – Biofuel processing facility, $16.9 million

Sudbury, ON – Biosolids management facility, $11 million

Saint-Hyacinthe, QC – Biomethanization plant, $11.4 million

Montreal, QC – Biomethanization plant, $16.2 million

The report is part of a five year review of garbage and recycling.

It concludes the city’s 50 per cent waste diversion target for 2020 is not achievable and should be deferred by ten years.

It says the only way to get to that goal is the creation of an organics program.

The review also calls for the city to come up with a 10 year financial review of the solid waste utility, and that the waste diversion fee homeowners are charged be included.