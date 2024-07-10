WINNIPEG
    • City requesting $6.7M increase to South Winnipeg rec campus budget

    South Winnipeg Recreation Campus will be located beside Pembina Trails Collegiate. (CTV News Winnipeg) South Winnipeg Recreation Campus will be located beside Pembina Trails Collegiate. (CTV News Winnipeg)
    The South Winnipeg Recreation Campus’s price tag could be going up - again.

    The City of Winnipeg’s public service is recommending the city award a $14.9-million contract to build the Pembina Trails Collegiate Vocational Campus.

    According to the report, the Province of Manitoba has already pledged $10 million for the wing, but the city would require more funds to build due to additional costs.

    The public service is requesting the city increase the budget by $6.7 million in order to award the contract.

    If approved, the centre’s city budget would be bumped up from just over $112 million to $118.76 million.

    A special meeting with the city’s property and development committee is being held Thursday afternoon.

    CTV News Winnipeg has reached out to the province’s education minister.

