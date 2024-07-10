City requesting $6.7M increase to South Winnipeg rec campus budget

The South Winnipeg Recreation Campus’s price tag could be going up - again.

The City of Winnipeg’s public service is recommending the city award a $14.9-million contract to build the Pembina Trails Collegiate Vocational Campus.

According to the report, the Province of Manitoba has already pledged $10 million for the wing, but the city would require more funds to build due to additional costs.

The public service is requesting the city increase the budget by $6.7 million in order to award the contract.

If approved, the centre’s city budget would be bumped up from just over $112 million to $118.76 million.

A special meeting with the city’s property and development committee is being held Thursday afternoon.

CTV News Winnipeg has reached out to the province’s education minister.