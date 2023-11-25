City's Animal Services hosts annual pet photos with Santa

Winnipeg Animal Services welcomed families Saturday afternoon to meet the man in red and have a photo taken with their furry friends.

It was the shelter's annual "Pet Photos with Santa" event. Animal Services General Manager Leland Gordon said they sold out right away. "We have over 100 families coming out today," Gordon shared, "It's great to see all these cute dogs in the facility, it's nice to see all the smiles from the residents who are attending, and it's really just a nice positive event."

The event, held at Animal Services' Logan Avenue location, brought pre-registered families and their pets in at scheduled times to capture holiday memories with Santa. A $15 charge covers the cost of the emailed digital photos. Gordon said it's very popular.

"It sold out before we put the out press release about the event," he said. "So people saw social media posts and it sold out."

Gordon encouraged those who missed out on the Animal Services event to explore similar opportunities at other local animal shelters and rescues.

Janice Bajan had a great shoot with her dog, "It was our first time, it went really well," she said." They're very experienced in working with the dogs to make them stay in place."

More information about Animal Services can be found online.