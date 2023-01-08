City to finally to take ownership of province-owned parks

The City of Winnipeg is finalizing plans to take ownership of 30 park properties within the city limits that are technically still owned by the Province of Manitoba.

The city discovered during a review in 2021 that the parks in question were legally created between 1909 and 1965 through various plans of subdivision andwere still owned by the province.

Now, a motion before the city's property committee is seeking approval of a land transfer plan. The city would acquire the park lands at the cost of one dollar each plus fees.

Included in the list of 30 parks are: Marshall Crescent Park, Transcona Trail Park and Aster Dhalia Park.

According to an administrative report, the total cost of the transfer would be around $75,000, which will be funded through the Public Works operating budget.

The report also said the transfer comes at virtually no risk, as the city has had care, custody and control of the properties for decades.