The City of Winnipeg said in spite of efforts to keep mosquito populations under control in light of recent rain, trap counts have risen, the city-wide rating for mosquito fogging has moved to high and fogging will begin on Saturday.

The last time the city fogged for mosquitoes in Winnipeg was in 2016.

The city said the operation will take place between 9:30 p.m. Saturday evening and 6:30 a.m. Sunday morning.

Several factors are taken into account in order for fogging to take place:

- The city-wide “Adulticiding Factor Analysis” must be high;

- The city-wide average trap count must be at 25 female mosquitos for two nights in a row; and

- One or more quadrants of the city needs to be in the range of 100 female mosquitos.

The city said as of Friday, the city-wide trap count sits at 104.

The city will provide public service announcements each day at least eight hours ahead of fogging, which will say which insect management area will be treated that day. Until further notice fogging will take place daily between 9:30 p.m. and 6:30 a.m., unless it’s below 13 C or wind speeds aren’t conducive to fogging.

Winnipeggers can register for an automated phone and email notification system to receive daily information on mosquito control activities.

Any property owners who don’t want insecticides on or adjacent to their home can register as “anti-pesticide registrants.” Registrants must give ID that ties them to their residence, such as a copy of their licence or a utility bill. A 72-hour turnaround time is required to register a buffer zone, which can be done in writing to the Insect Control Branch, by contacting 311 or in person at 1539 Waverley Street.

The city asks property owners to get rid of standing water on their properties.

The city notes insecticide DeltaGard 20EW will be used, which has been approved by Health Canada’s Pest management Regulatory Agency.