City to start emerald ash borer treatment Monday

The City of Winnipeg announced it will kick off its emerald ash borer (EAB) treatment program Monday, with operations to combat the invasive wood-boring insects expected to last into the summer.

The city said treatment will happen between 6:30 a.m. and 5:30 p.m. from Monday to Friday, weather permitting and on an ongoing basis until August.

To combat the beetles, the city injects Health Canada-approved insecticides directly into ash trees located on city property.

The program will target the following insect management areas:

5 (Chalmers)

6 (East Elmwood, Munroe East)

9 (Mission Gardens)

10 (Central St. Boniface, Dufresne, North St. Boniface, Tissot)

11 (Glenwood, Norwood East, Norwood West)

12 (Archwood, Niakwa Park, Windsor Park)

13 (Elm Park, St. George, Varennes)

14 (Norberry, Pulberry)

15 (Niakwa Place, Southdale)

17 (Meadowood)

25 (Point Road)

32 (Earl Grey, Ebby-Wentworth, McMillan)

33 (Lord Roberts, River - Osborne, Riverview)

41 (Armstrong Point, Broadway - Assiniboine, Legislature, South Portage, West Broadway)

42 (Central Park, Portage - Ellice, Spence)

46 (Centennial, Civic Centre, Exchange District, North Point Douglas)

The city offers an automated telephone and email notification system for its tree pest control activities. Residents can register by visiting the City of Winnipeg’s website or by contacting 311.