WINNIPEG -- Winnipeggers will soon have a new place to go.

The Protection, Community Service and Parks committee has approved the installation of seven portable toilets around the city’s core area.

It is part of the city’s ‘Places to Go’ program.

Committee chair Sherri Rollins says it’s about more than just a place to go.

"It’s about profound human dignity. It’s about making sure that the most vulnerable among us have access to basic human rights," Rollins said.

The porta-potties will be installed next week in coordination with community partners in these locations:

Air Canada Park;

Selkirk Ave. at Powers St.;

River Ave. at Osborne St.; and

Near Main Street Project.

A permanent washroom is also being built at Thunderbird House.

Rollins says the program is especially important for women and that the timing is perfect as the pandemic has closed restaurants and malls.

The temporary washrooms are expected to cost $50,000 for the year. The permanent one will cost $620, 000.