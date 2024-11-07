Classes resume after truck crashes into Winnipeg school

Classes are set to resume at Winnipeg’s Holy Cross School after a truck crashed into the building earlier in the week.

According to school principal Catherine Walker, the incident happened on Tuesday around 3:15 p.m. when a truck drove through the wall into the school.

The Winnipeg Police Service and Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service came to the scene. No one was physically injured.

The school was closed on Wednesday but reopened as of Thursday. Walker noted that the Grade 2 students, whose room was directly impacted by the crash, will be learning out of the cafeteria until renovations are complete.

Walker added the school’s staff members have been working together to welcome back the students.

“I am very thankful and grateful for the staff that I have here at Holy Cross School; we are truly a family and through these challenging times, they have been there to support each other and the students,” she said in a statement.

Normal pick-up and drop-off will resume at Holy Cross School’s back doors.