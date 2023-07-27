Clean up begins after train derails near Thompson
Clean up has begun after a train carrying dangerous goods derailed while travelling between Winnipeg and Thompson.
Arctic Gateway Group (AGG), which owns Hudson Bay Railway, says cars went off the track Tuesday afternoon on a line just east of Thompson.
No one was hurt.
Transport Canada has been notified.
A spokesperson told CTV News Winnipeg in an email some cars were carrying dangerous goods. However, it was found during clean-up that they have not leaked from the rail cars.
While freight and VIA Rail service on the Thompson subdivision are affected, AGG says passenger service from Winnipeg to Churchill is not.
The company notes it is estimated regular traffic could resume before the August long weekend depending on conditions and weather.
Until then, the company advises rail passengers who want to go to or leave Thompson should find alternative transport.
