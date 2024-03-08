Clocks to go forward one hour this weekend in Manitoba

Manitobans will lose a bit of sleep this weekend as daylight time begins.

On Sunday at 2 a.m., clocks will move forward one hour to 3 a.m.

Under the Official Time Act, daylight time begins on the second Sunday in March and ends on the first Sunday in November when standard time returns.

The transition from standard to daylight and back has been a source of debate over the years, with some saying it can impact sleep schedules and health.

In Canada, Yukon and most of Saskatchewan stay on the same time all year.