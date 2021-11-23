Clothes dryer malfunction causes house fire in Winnipeg

WINNIPEG -

A house fire in Winnipeg’s Tyndall Park area on Monday was caused by the malfunction of a clothes dryer.

Crews with the Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service (WFPS) were called to the fire on Sumter Crescent just before 6:20 p.m.

When firefighters got to the scene, they found heavy smoke coming from the house, and attacked the flames from inside the bungalow. Crews declared the fire under control just before 6:40 p.m.

Everyone inside of the house got out safely before firefighters got to the scene and no one was hurt. Crews found a pet bird inside the home, brought it to safety, and reunited it with its owners.

According to the City of Winnipeg, the fire was accidental and caused by a clothes dryer malfunction.

To reduce the risk of these types of fires, the city is reminding people to have a professional install your dryer; to not use a dryer without a lint filter; check the venting system to make sure there’s no lint buildup or damage; ensure the outdoor vent flap opens when the dryer is running; and to never leave the dryer running when leaving your home.