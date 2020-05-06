WINNIPEG -- Manitoba is reporting two more cases at a workplace where a cluster of COVID-19 cases was reported.

Dr. Brent Roussin, the province’s chief provincial public health officer, made the announcement Wednesday afternoon, bringing the total number of cases at the workplace to seven.

“Staff and their close contacts are self-isolating, public health officials are working with them on detailed contact tracing, and this increase in cases is what we find when detailed contact investigation is done,” Roussin said.

The workplace, located in the Prairie Mountain Health region, is not located at a health care facility or a food processing plant, Roussin said, though he did not provide any more information about the workplace.

“There is no cause for concern for the public regarding this,” he said. “Thorough contact investigation is underway. Any risk to the public will be articulated in a timely fashion.”

Roussin did not answer how many employees worked at the workplace and the number of tests completed for this investigation.

The cluster of five cases was first revealed on Tuesday.

Manitoba’s total cases are now at 284 since March 12. Seven people have died from COVID-19.

Of the cases, 35 are considered active, and 242 people are listed as recovered.

Five people remain hospitalized, with none of those hospitalized in intensive care.