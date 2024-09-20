CMHR celebrating 10 years since opening

The Canadian Museum for Human Rights (CMHR) is celebrating 10 years since opening its doors.

The museum opened on Sept. 20, 2014, becoming the first national museum built outside of the Ottawa area.

“For us, the 10th anniversary isn’t about the Museum – it’s a celebration of all of the people who have entrusted us with their stories,” said CEO Isha Khan in a news release.

“It has been 10 years of learning and growth – for us and for all who have engaged with us.”

To mark this milestone, there are several special events and exhibits taking place at the museum, including the return of the ‘Witness Blanket’ and a performance by DJ Shub.

Since opening, the CMHR has welcomed more than 2.25 million visitors, hundreds of thousands of students, and thousands of partners.