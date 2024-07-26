Cocaine, cellphones and other contraband seized at Stony Mountain Institution

Staff members at Stony Mountain Institution seized a large sum of contraband and unauthorized items last week, including drugs and electronics.

According to the Correctional Services of Canada (CSC), a package with cellphones, charging cables, headphones, SIM card readers and cocaine was seized on July 19. The total estimated institutional value of the items is $73,750.

CSC said it uses several tools to prevent drugs from entering its institutions, including ion scanners and drug-detector dogs.

It notes it has set up a telephone tip line to receive information related to security at CSC institutions. The number is 1-866-780-3784.