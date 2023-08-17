Collaros listed as third-string QB, Brown to start for Bombers against Stampeders

Zach Collaros is listed as the third-string quarterback for the Winnipeg Blue Bombers' game on Friday against the Calgary Stampeders.

Dru Brown will start after Collaros suffered a neck injury against the Edmonton Elks in a 38-29 win last Thursday.

Collaros, the CFL's most outstanding player the last two seasons, was hurt after being hit by Elks defensive lineman Kony Ealy in the first half.

Collaros was attempting to escape pressure and was falling to the turf after throwing a pass when he was struck in the area of his head.

Edmonton's Loucheiz Purifoy intercepted Collaros's pass and returned it for a touchdown to put the Elks ahead 22-0.

There was no penalty called on the play. Winnipeg head coach Mike O'Shea challenged the ruling on the field, but it was upheld.

Collaros is the CFL leader in passing yards (2,298) and touchdowns (16) for the 7-2 Bombers.

