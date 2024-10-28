'Room full of heroes': Manitoba premier honours responders to deadly bus crash

WINNIPEG -

Paramedics, firefighters, dispatchers and others who leapt into action following a fiery bus crash that killed 17 people last year were honoured Monday by Premier Wab Kinew.

The premier inducted 134 responders into the Order of the Buffalo Hunt, a provincial award that recognizes people who demonstrate outstanding skills in the areas of leadership, service and community commitment.

"What you did that day represents the best of this province," Kinew told the responders during a ceremony at the legislature.

"Stepping into action without a second thought, running into a situation where you didn't necessarily know all the parameters of what you were dealing with, and putting the collective good ahead of your own personal considerations."

Kinew added that he felt he was in "a room full of heroes."

The June 15, 2023 crash involved a bus carrying seniors from the Dauphin, Man. area to a casino near Carberry, two hours to the south. Close to its intended destination, the bus crossed Highway 1 -- a four-lane stretch of the Trans-Canada Highway system -- into the path of a semi-trailer that had the right of way.

There were 25 people on the bus. Seventeen were killed.

Yves Guillas, chief of the volunteer fire department in nearby Neepawa, was one of the responders on hand for the ceremony Monday. He recalled first hearing of the crash, not realizing how bad it would turn out to be.

"We had no idea. We heard 'bus' -- that's all we heard," Guillas said.

"We get there and it was worse than we thought it could be."

Responders arrived at a chaotic scene. Many of the dead and injured had been thrown from the bus, which had burst into flames. Debris was strewn in all directions and crews worked to find survivors and get them to hospital by air and ground ambulance.

Kinew said the event understandably took a toll on responders, and he promised mental health supports. Guillas said help had been offered from the beginning.

"We've been meeting with people and it's been excellent."

The bus driver suffered severe brain injuries. RCMP said four months ago -- on the anniversary of the crash -- that it is unlikely they will ever be able to talk to him about what happened.

The investigation found the bus driver was not on his cellphone at the time of the crash, and toxicology reports did not show impairment.

The Crown considered charges of dangerous driving, but decided there was no reasonable likelihood of conviction.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 28, 2024.