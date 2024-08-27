Colleen Bready's forecast: A break from the winds with rain on the way

The sky is cloudy across the south and sunny in the north on Tuesday in Manitoba.

Daytime highs across the province Tuesday afternoon will reach the low 20s.

Winds are also much lighter today than they were on Monday across Manitoba.

Environment and Climate Change Canada says strong northwest winds yesterday flared up fires in the Pelican Lake region, which sent smoke into Flin Flon.

By late Monday night, the air quality in Flin Flon was very poor.

However, conditions there have significantly improved. Winds have shifted today, driving wildfire smoke out of the community.

The smoke should remain out of the region for the next few days, certainly bringing some welcome relief to the area.

Conditions Tuesday night across Manitoba are quiet, but that will change soon.

A surface low to the west today straddling northern British Columbia and Alberta will head east over the next two days with rain showers.

There is a good chance that rain showers will reach Brandon by Wednesday afternoon.

Winnipeg will get a few more hours of sunshine tomorrow before showers are expected at night and into Thursday morning.

Looking ahead to the Labour Day long weekend in the city, expect sunshine or a mix of sun and cloud with daytime highs in the low 20s throughout.